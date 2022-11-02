A cold weather system is bringing some much needed rain and snow to Southern California Wednesday.

Wet freeways promise to bring headaches to morning commuters but forecasters are calling for the majority of the stronger showers to have moved out by Wednesday afternoon.

There is a chance for lingering light rain in some areas through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals are expected to be generally up to 0.25 inches with some mountain areas reaching up to 0.50 inches.

Snow levels were forecast to start off relatively high at around 7,000 feet but possibly dropping to 3,000 feet by Thursday morning. Higher elevations could see up to 4 inches of snow.

There is a chance that 1 to 2 inches of snow could drop on the Tejon Pass, resulting in winter driving conditions.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be as much as 15 to 25 degrees colder than they were on Monday, according to the weather service.

Near freezing temperatures could be found in our interior valleys and along the Central Coast Thursday and Friday.

The weather system will also bring windy conditions to the region with 30 to 50 mph gusts over the mountains and interior valleys Wednesday.

The windy weather is expected to continue Thursday and Friday with strong gusts through the San Gabriel Valley foothills and at LAX.