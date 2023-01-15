Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues.

For Sunday’s storm, rainfall totals of a half-inch to 1 inch are expected along coastal areas, with foothill and mountain regions seeing anywhere from 1-2 inches through Tuesday.

Where snowfall is concerned, elevations of 6,000 feet or more could see 5-10 inches of accumulation. Snow is also forecast at elevations in the 4,500-5,500 foot range.

A winter storm warning is in effect for elevations above 5,000 feet, which includes areas like Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear, Running Springs and Wrightwood. Motorists traveling to and from the San Bernardino Mountains should expect gusty winds and limited visibility.

“If you plan on traveling, there is potential for snow at the Grapevine I-15 corridor” Monday and Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

The incoming storm may lead to dangerous driving conditions, downed tree limbs and isolated power outages, as well as mud and rock issues on roads in steeper terrain. While rain will likely lead to elevated rivers and streams, NWS forecasts minimal flood risks.

Information on the latest road conditions and closures can be found at the Caltrans website.

Hazardous seas, high surf and strong rip currents are also sticking around through the middle of the week.

Winds out of the south are forecast to be 25-50 miles per hour, with shifting westerly gusts as well.

The largest breakers will be on west facing beaches, with 6-10 foot waves in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and 8-14 foot waves in the central coast.

By Tuesday afternoon, dry, breezy and cool weather is expected to takeover and last the rest of the week, the NWS said.