Rain possible next week in some parts of drought-stricken California, including SoCal

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast skies loom over Tarantula Mountain in Thousand Oaks as moisture blankets Southern California on Oct. 18, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Overcast skies loom over Tarantula Mountain in Thousand Oaks as moisture blankets Southern California on Oct. 18, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Parts of drought-stricken California may get some rain next week, forecasters said Friday.

A weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain to the northern end of the Central Valley and over the mountains, the Sacramento National Weather Service office said.

After a return of high pressure, another system is expected to move in on Thursday, bringing a better chance of precipitation to that region, the office said.

In Southern California, there could be drizzle or showers from the first system and a better chance of rain at the end of the week, the San Diego weather office said.

The San Francisco weather office said chances of Bay Area rain from Monday’s system are low and the second system’s signals are mixed, with no sign of any heavy rain.

This week’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California firmly in the grip of drought. Most of the state is characterized as being in extreme drought, but the amount of area in the worst category — exceptional drought — has decreased over the past three months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News