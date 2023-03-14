As if the Southland wasn’t wet enough already, another storm will bring rain to the region over the next 24 hours.

“Widespread moderate-very heavy rainfall & gusty winds” are expected Tuesday into early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall rates could peak at 0.5 inches to 1 inch per hour, likely in mountainous and foothill areas, which could receive between 4 and 8 inches of rain in total, the NWS said.

The NWS encourages the public to avoid the “high threat of dangerous flooding of roads, creeks, and streams, and mudslides/rockslides in/near steep terrain.”

Those hazards pose a particular challenge near and below recent burn scars.

In response, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced a closure for all of Tuesday.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday will be valid for any other day through Dec. 31, 2023, the park added.

In addition, gusty winds could reach 30 to 50 mph – and perhaps isolated gusts of 60 mph – in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Snow will fall above 8,000 feet, but there will be “little to no accumulation,” the NWS said.

As for marine conditions, hazardous seas will peak Wednesday at 8 to 12 feet, mostly in the Central Coast. Elsewhere, seas of 5 to 8 feet are expected.

While the precipitation has been trying for some, it has pulled many parts of California out of drought conditions.