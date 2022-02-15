Rain returns to the Southland after February heat wave

Overcast skies loom over Tarantula Mountain in Thousand Oaks as moisture blankets Southern California on Oct. 18, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Rain showers returned to much of the Southland on Tuesday, bringing chilly weather to the region following an early February heat wave.

Cold low pressure from near the Fresno area dropped toward southwest California, bringing in a winter storm along with a few showers and much cooler conditions, the National Weather Service said.

Although moisture is sparse, an increase in showers are expected this afternoon in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Rainfall amounts under 0.33 inches are expected but can amount up to 0.50 inches in areas with heavier showers.

Lighting flashes are also possible, along with brief, small hail or groupel, the agency said.

There will be wind gusts in the valleys and along the coast, at about 25 to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

It will be especially windy in the mountains, with wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph expected.

Snow levels in mountain areas will drop to about 3,500 feet, which could result in slick, icy roads over the I-5 Grapevine area late Tuesday. About 1 to 2 inches of snow is projected to fall above 4,500 feet, mainly in the San Gabriel mountains.

The temperature changes are stark in comparison to previous days. As of 1 p.m. Monday, some parts of the coast were around 15 to 25 degrees lower than the same time Sunday.

“Our dear friend the marine layer is keeping things especially chilly along the central coast,” the NWS said in a tweet.