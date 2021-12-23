Rain, snow on tap for Southland as 1st in series of storms arrives

The first in a series of storms that will bring rain and snow to Southern California through the Christmas holiday arrived overnight.

The winter storm is expected to get stronger as it moves south, bringing periods of heavy rain in Ventura Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Forecasters are calling for 1.5 to 3 inches of rain to fall along the coastal and valley locations through Sunday.

Residents in the mountains and foothills can expected 3 to 6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest showers are predicted to fall on the area Thursday and Friday before the second system arrives over the weekend.

Here's the latest forecast precipitation totals through Christmas afternoon. Biggest impact will be on the roadways. Travel safe this Holiday weekend! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/ABqaJlXqBR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 22, 2021

Snow levels will start off on the high side, above 8,000 feet through Thursday.

Those levels will plummet to 4,500 feet by Friday, and drop even further to 4,000 feet by Sunday, according to the Weather Service.

Winter is coming! Snowfall is expected through the weekend near 4000' feet. That will make many roads and trails in the #AngelesNF extremely dangerous to drive and hike. Please have a plan that includes proper gear (crampons), extra food & water, and plenty of gas and snow chains pic.twitter.com/XeJ1MbaoP4 — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) December 22, 2021

Drivers are reminded that chains will be required to travel on mountain roads.

Officials will also have to keep an eye on the 5 Freeway in case snow falls through the Grapevine area over the weekend.

While the rain is a welcome site for the drought-stricken region, officials are concerned about heavy downpours causing mud and rockslides in recent burn areas.

While driving in #LARain, #LACounty drivers are advised to watch out for crews that are clearing road debris. Report road debris, fallen trees and other road hazards to #LACounty’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at 800-675-4357 (HELP) or visit https://t.co/kYrbgNwnwe pic.twitter.com/Artw3ELPV0 — LA Co Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) December 22, 2021

Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents near the Bond Fire and El Dorado Fire burn areas.

The orders for residents in the Silverado Canyon, Modjesa Canyon and Williams Canyon areas are currently voluntary and begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.