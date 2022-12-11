Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows.

Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.

“It’s really chaotic. Ther’s a lot of water running in the street, all the cars are wet. The water gets a lot of trash and that trash gets trapped in the cars, so we can’t move the cars and we can’t leave and we have to stay in the house,” Sun Valley resident Estefania Ramirez told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff.

In Arcadia, first responders used pumps to remove several feet of standing water around homes in the 900 block of W. Huntington Drive.

In Long Beach, a massive palm tree partially crushed a car parked on Cherry Avenue.

Two hikers stranded since Saturday by rain-soaked San Gabriel River waters, near Heaton Flats Trail, were airlifted out by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In Orange County, a man trapped in the fast-moving current of the Santa River was rescued by firefighters.

An area of particular concern during storms is Duarte, where burn scars left over from the Fish Fire earlier in the year pose the threat of mudslides.

“So, you have mud flow that can take your car off the street, can take your cans off the street, but can also affect your home as well and your safety, if you’re not prepared,” Victoria Rocha, with the City of Duarte, told KTLA.

As scattered showers are expected through Monday, Sun Valley resident Angelica Ignacio took the opportunity to fill up her gas tank during a lull in the rain.

“For some reason, in California, once it starts raining, people don’t know how to drive, and there’s a couple of times where I’m passing on the freeway and there’s car flipped over,” she said. “I understand we’re all in a hurry to get somewhere, but it’s not worth the risk, especially with roads like this.”

Despite the rains, there are no flood watches for L.A. County waterways, though officials at the National Weather Service noted there will be more rain overnight and urged drivers to take it slow and brake early.