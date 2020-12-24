Rain, sprinkles and cloudy skies move into parts of L.A. on Christmas Eve

Despite no rain in the forecast on Christmas Eve, some parts of Los Angeles County indeed saw rain, sprinkles and gray skies early Thursday.

Steady rain was reported in Hollywood, Silver Lake and at the Santa Monica Pier, while light sprinkles also fell in La Verne and other San Gabriel Valley cities just before 10 a.m.

The SCE webcam on Oat Mountain is showing some raindrops on the camera! We've been talking about fire weather so much it is so nice to finally talk about rain (even if it's a sprinkle). We do have a better chance of **measurable** rain coming Sunday night/Monday! 👀 #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/xUVfs7QUO2 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 24, 2020

Satellite images also showed rain falling in Long Beach, Beverly Hills, Hermosa Beach and the San Fernando Valley. Along with the rain came cool temperatures which ranged from 46 degrees in Lancaster to 57 in downtown Los Angeles.

As of 1:30 p.m., the rain was moving toward Orange County’s Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach and expected to last through Thursday afternoon.

Latest base reflectivity from the KSOX radar indicating shower activity is starting to taper off across LA County. Another hour or two of light showers are likely before ending late this afternoon. #CAwx #SoCal #LArain pic.twitter.com/zVrIQs7JRU — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 24, 2020

It’s been several months since any significant rainfall in the Los Angeles area, instead a red flag warning was in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 3 p.m. Thursday as gusty Santa Ana winds and dangerous fire conditions returned to the region on Wednesday night.

Clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s are forecast for the Los Angeles area on Christmas Day.