Rain, thunderstorms hit parts of SoCal amid another day of extreme heat

Amid a blistering heat wave and statewide energy Flex Alert, some parts of Los Angeles on Thursday morning saw an unexpected spot of rain.

Gray clouds darkened northeast L.A. around 9 a.m., with reports of thunder and raindrops spanning from Atwater Village to El Monte.

The National Weather Service said the isolated showers developed over Orange County on Thursday morning and moved into the San Gabriel Valley. The system eventually will head over the mountains.

Brief moderate showers and isolated lightning are possible, the agency said.

