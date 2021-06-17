Rain, thunderstorms hit parts of SoCal amid another day of extreme heat

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amid a blistering heat wave and statewide energy Flex Alert, some parts of Los Angeles on Thursday morning saw an unexpected spot of rain.

Gray clouds darkened northeast L.A. around 9 a.m., with reports of thunder and raindrops spanning from Atwater Village to El Monte.

The National Weather Service said the isolated showers developed over Orange County on Thursday morning and moved into the San Gabriel Valley. The system eventually will head over the mountains.

Brief moderate showers and isolated lightning are possible, the agency said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News