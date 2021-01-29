Rain triggers mudslides near Orange County burn areas overnight

As heavy rain poured over Orange County Thursday night, it triggered multiple mudslides and debris flows near fire-scarred areas.

Crews were seen removing thick mud and debris from Silverado Canyon Road near Rancho Road early Friday morning.

Homeowners in the Silverado Canyon community sitting just below the Bond Fire burn area protected their homes with hundreds of sandbags lining their property.

Some reported mud sliding into their yards, and videos showed cars stuck in the debris, but there were no reports of major damage or injuries.

Fearing mud could block evacuation routes, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department on Thursday put out a voluntary evacuation warning for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch warning, which remains in effect through 4 p.m. Friday as a storm moves through California.

The Bond Fire, which ignited in December, ripped through more than 6,600 acres on the hillsides, making the land vulnerable to debris flows.

“The mud is worse than the fires as far as the damage,” said Silverado Canyon resident Mary Jimenez. “We’ve never been worried before, but now with the fire, that’s a whole different thing.”

Authorities told residents to continue to remain vigilant Friday.

“Stay vigilant, the hills are saturated and there is still a high likelihood of mud slides,” the Orange County Fire Authority warned on Twitter.

Cold and unstable air mass will continue to bring scattered showers to the region Friday morning, with brief heavy downpours expected, according to forecasters.

Bond fire burn scare: Moderate mud and debris flow overnight, @OCpublicworks worked through the night to clear the roads. Stay vigilant, the hills are saturated and there is still a high likelihood of mud slides. @OCFAChief @ocfirefighters pic.twitter.com/LbXSiTE9nV — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 29, 2021

Right now: Our crews clearing mud & debris from #SilveradoCanyon Road in #OrangeCounty, responding to keep road clear for residents pic.twitter.com/B0xXMQEsLZ — OC Public Works (@OCpublicworks) January 29, 2021