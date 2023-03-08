Storm system on the way for Southern California this week. (KTLA)

Another storm system is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, potential flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Showers will arrive beginning Thursday night and will stick around through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, light to moderate rain is expected, with rainfall totals expected to hit between 0.75 to 1.5 inches.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the storm with expected totals of 2-4 inches. In Northwest San Luis Obispo County, 5-10 inches are forecasted.

Higher elevations will continue to see snowfall this weekend above 10,000 feet with “significant avalanche danger at about 5,000 feet,” said NWS.

“We have a couple more storms heading our way,” said KTLA Meteorologist Vera Jimenez. “So even though the snow levels will remain high, there will be the possibility the snow will get really compacted and heavy due to the incoming rain.”

Significant snowmelt is expected below 5,000 feet as the storm will be much warmer than storms hitting SoCal earlier this month. But the snowmelt will increase avalanche threats where deep snow exists.

Flooding is also expected throughout the Southland. The ground is still saturated in many parts of the state, so flooding risk remains high through Sunday.

The rain will bring “ample flooding threats to roads, rivers, and streams. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Possibly heavy at times, with very high snow levels,” said NWS. “Drier weather is expected Sunday and Monday with another potentially strong storm possible starting Tuesday.”

As rainfall creates slick roads and dangerous driving conditions, residents are advised to seek shelter when possible and to travel safely if heading out.

“Stay home if you can, and do not cross flooded roads,” advised NWS.