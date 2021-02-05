Raising awareness for Women’s Heart Health with UCLA cardiologist Dr. Karol Watson

Travelers who refuse to wear a mask in airports, bus stations and rail stations, as well as while aboard planes, buses and trains, can face a fine of $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenses under President Biden’s executive order on COVID-19 safety.

The Transportation Security Administration clarified Friday that its agents will enforce the new fine and that flight attendants, bus operators and other transportation employees have the authority to report violators to the agency. The TSA said its agents have the option of imposing a lower or even higher fine if there are substantial mitigating or aggravating factors.