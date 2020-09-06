Rally over Dijon Kizzee’s fatal shooting ends with deputies, protesters clashing outside LASD’s South L.A. station

Dijon Kizzee is seen in an undated photo shared to KTLA by his family.

A demonstration against the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee on Saturday night ended with deputies and protesters clashing in front of the South Los Angeles sheriff’s station.

Hundreds attended the Black Lives Matter protest in response to L.A. County sheriff’s deputies killing Kizzee, 29, last week in the Westmont neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crowd had dwindled by the time deputies declared an unlawful assembly at 8 p.m.

A spokesperson with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office said protesters started throwing rocks and bottles at deputies so they responded with sting balls and pepper balls. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Black Lives Matter organizers did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.