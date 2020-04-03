Ralphs to provide face masks to employees as workers at Koreatown store demand more protective gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Workers at a Ralphs store in Koreatown said they are afraid for their safety and for their loved ones Friday as they gathered to demand that the supermarket chain provide them with more protective gear amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery workers have had to buy and distribute their own face masks through their union, according to UFCW 770, which represents the employees.

"We are working diligently to secure masks for our 18,000 associates," Ralphs told KTLA in a statement Friday, adding that the chain is also proving employees with gloves and sanitizer as well as installing plexiglass partitions at all checkout lanes.

Steve Kuzj reports from Koreatown for the KTLA 5 News on April 3, 2020.