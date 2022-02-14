Rams announce date for Super Bowl parade in L.A.

The Super Bowl champion Rams will hold a victory parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The parade will run through the Exposition Park area, beginning at the Shrine Auditorium on west Jefferson Boulevard and heading to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff told the Los Angeles Times.

Details on the exact time for the parade have not yet been announced.

A rally is set to take place in the plaza outside the stadium, according to Demoff.

The Rams victory parade will be the first in the city since the pandemic started.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, fans didn’t get parades to celebrate the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins.

The Rams will be celebrating Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team won its first Super Bowl in L.A. before tens of thousands of cheering fans in a hometown championship game at SoFi Stadium.

The winning score came within the final minutes, sending Angelenos celebrating throughout the city.

After the big win for L.A., a crowd of several hundred people gathered in the downtown area. Some revelers grew rowdy, blocking the roads, setting off fireworks and climbing atop cars and light poles.