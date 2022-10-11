The Los Angeles Rams helped raise more than $170,000 for food-insecure families in Los Angeles County during a sold-out event Monday at SoFi Stadium.

Members of the Rams, including Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, joined the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for the 7th annual Taste of the Rams event.

Attendees who bought plates were treated to an expansive menu put together by some of the top chefs in Los Angeles.

Funds from the event were collected to help the Food Bank with its mission to feed struggling families across the Los Angeles area.

Through the event, the Food Bank was able to provide more than 680,000 meals to families in need, organizers said.

For the third straight year, Kupp was the event’s Honorary Chair.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the year called it an honor to partner with the Food Bank and help feed families who otherwise would be going hungry.

“It’s not just a problem in Los Angeles, it’s an issue that’s nationwide and worldwide. Any way we can play a role in raising awareness of these needs and increasing the reach of our local food banks is important to me and the Rams organization. To have our fans and my teammates come out to support this effort is a really cool thing,” the All-Pro wide receiver said.

The Food Bank says it’s able to help about 800,000 families every month, and events like Taste of the Rams is a critical piece of the fundraising puzzle. Fundraising and figuring out the logistics to help the 2 million families in need in the area is a year-round job, organizers said.

The event was also sponsored by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America and was hosted by Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network.