Rams fans get rowdy after big Super Bowl win

Local news

by: Gil Leyvas

Police are monitoring a crowd of Rams fans and other revelers in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

After the big win for L.A., a crowd of several hundred people gathered downtown.

By about 10:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department had issued “several dispersal orders.”

“We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area … Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately,” the department said on Twitter.

Gil Leyvas reports for the KLTA 5 News on Feb. 13, 2022.

