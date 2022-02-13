Rams fans get rowdy after big Super Bowl win

The Super Bowl commercials in 2022 were packed with celebrities, injected with humor and all about cryptocurrency. In case you were running to refill your drink during the commercial breaks or if you didn't watch at all, these are the ads that still have people talking after the game ended.

In one of several electric car commercials that aired Sunday, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress who played Meadow Soprano in "The Sopranos," drives through the streets of Jersey to the song "Woke Up this Morning" – reenacting the legendary HBO show's opening sequence. When she gets to an electric charging station, she finds her former co-star Robert Iler, who played her brother AJ Soprano. The two hug in an emotional moment for fans of the show. Watch here.