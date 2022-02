Rams fans gathered in Los Angeles Wednesday to celebrate the teams comeback victory in Super Bowl LVI.

“It’s a longtime coming … we’re on top of the world,” one Rams fan who woke up early to drive from Riverside said.

The Super Bowl win is the second in franchise history, but the first for the Rams in Los Angeles.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 16, 2022.