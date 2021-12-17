Rams game against Seahawks postponed to Tuesday after COVID outbreak

In wake of a coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged their roster, the Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, which was scheduled for Sunday at SoFi Stadium, has been postponed until Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST, the NFL announced Friday.

The league also has postponed two other games. A game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns originally scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday and a game that was set to be played Sunday between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles was moved to Tuesday because of outbreaks that have affected the Browns and Washington.

Related Content Odell Beckham Jr. among 13 Rams players on COVID reserve list

As of Thursday, the Rams had placed 25 players from the roster and practice squad on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, including star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., star linebacker Von Miller, starting safety Jordan Fuller and starting offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.

The Rams, Browns and Washington are among seven NFL teams in intensive COVID-19 protocols, which require virtual meetings, mask-wearing and other actions.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.