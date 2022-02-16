‘Rams House’: Hollywood sign celebrates Super Bowl champs

The Hollywood sign after being changed to read Rams House on Feb. 16, 2022. (KTLA)

Just in time for the Los Angeles Rams’ victory parade Wednesday, the Hollywood sign has been changed to celebrate the Super Bowl LVI champions.

Crews on Monday began building the temporary display over the the iconic sign to read, “Rams House,” a nod to the popular chant.

The transformation was apparently completed Tuesday, with the display scheduled to last through at least the following day. Because the Hollywood sign remains visible in the background, the letters can be somewhat difficult to make out, however, depending on what angle it’s being viewed from.

Officials had announced the display almost immediately after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the NFL title at their home, SoFi Stadium. The victory marked the franchise’s first Super Bowl win as an L.A. team.

“What a day in Los Angeles – the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a news release following the team’s thrilling win. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

Officials emphasized that efforts are being made to alleviate possible effects on the neighborhood, noting that this installation does not have any lights.

The temporary display is a partnership between the city of L.A., the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Hollywood Sign Trust and the Rams, according to the release.