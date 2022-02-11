‘Rams House’ vs. ‘Who Dey’: Fans square off before Super Bowl LVI

Rams fans are familiar with the team’s, “Who’s house? Rams house” chant, but there’s another team in town for Super Bowl LVI this Sunday and they have a little saying of their own.

If you happen to see them, they’re called Bengals fans. They will be dressed as large, black and orange cats and you’ll likely hear them shouting something like this:

“Who dey? Who dey? Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?”

That’s what happened when Eric Spillman found himself surrounded by some of these vocal visitors in Westchester Friday morning.

Luckily, Jessica Holmes and Frank Buckley were with an even louder group of Rams fans at L.A. Live that were up to a team spirit challenge.