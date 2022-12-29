Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased The Village shopping center in the San Fernando Valley for $325 million, the Commercial Observer reports.

The Village spans 600,000 square feet of shops and restaurants in the Warner Center along Topanga Canyon Boulevard adjacent to the shuttered Promenade, which will likely become the new site of the Rams training facility, the L.A. Times reported.

The Rams have held training camp at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks since they moved back to Los Angeles in 2016.

Kroenke’s plan for the Woodland Hills properties is expected to mirror the mixed-use development around SoFi Stadium in Inglewood with retail, office space and housing surrounding a sports venue.

The popular Westfield Topanga shopping center is not part of the transaction.

The previous owners of The Village, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), operates 80 shopping centers in 12 countries, the Commercial Observer reports.

In September, URW sold the Westfield Santa Anita mall to a local real estate developer for $537.5 million.