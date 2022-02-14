Rams players celebrate Super Bowl victory at Disneyland

Rams players visited the happiest place on Earth Monday after their Super Bowl victory the day before.

Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford celebrated their big win at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, partaking in a victory parade whilst riding on a float and waving to cheering fans.

“It’s surreal. We’re still living in the moment so it’s still sinking in,” Aaron Donald said outside Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. “To know how much work we put in to this, to get this point, to call ourselves world champions, this is what it’s about.”

The trio rode through Main Street on a Rams-themed float, as Mickey and Minnie Mouse trailed ahead dressed in their athletic gear, while Donald Duck and Pluto were rocking their referee outfits.

“We came to see the Rams at Disneyland because they won the Super Bowl,” one fan excitedly told KTLA.

The football stars were also able to hit the theme park attractions and hop on some rides.

A day earlier, in a long-running Super Bowl tradition, the three athletes appeared in a Disney commercial, turning to the TV cameras on the SoFi Stadium field and, with the help of their families, shouting “We’re going to Disneyland!’’

This year’s commercial also featured several kids who made a wish to attend the game through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and to cheer on the Rams, including Kupp, Donald and Stafford.

The Rams official victory parade will be held in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.