The Los Angeles Rams are adding a veteran to their roster who sits atop the scoring list of one of the NFL’s most illustrious franchises.

On Wednesday, the Rams announced they had signed placekicker Mason Crosby to its practice squad.

Crosby, 39, spent 16 years with the Green Bay Packers after being selected by the team in the 6th round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

An ironman, Crosby never missed a game, appearing in 258 games for the Green and Gold. In Green Bay, he was successful on more than 81% of his career field goals and became the team’s all-time leading scorer and was a 2011 Super Bowl champion.

He’s 11th all-time in NFL scoring history and also appeared in more consecutive games than any other placekicker in NFL history.

Crosby never indicated any plans to retire, but has spent the entire NFL season as a free agent after his Packers career came to an end. His former team ended up drafting kicker Anders Carlson, like Crosby, in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

If added to the active roster from the team’s practice squad, Crosby will be the third placekicker to suit up for the Rams this season.

The team began the year with veteran kicker Brett Maher taking their field goals. He was released from the team in late October and was replaced with Lucas Havrisik, whom they signed from the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Havrisik was undrafted in 2022 and has also had a brief stint as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. He’s made 7 of 10 field goals and 10 of 11 extra point attempts since joining the Rams.

The Rams are 6-6 on the season and are still actively in the hunt for one of seven NFC Playoff berths. It is expected Crosby could be added to the team’s active roster in the coming days.

Crosby’s former team, and his replacement, are currently one spot ahead in the playoff picture with five games left in the season.