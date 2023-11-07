Seven years ago, the Los Angeles Rams had a choice to make: They had the first overall pick in the draft and were looking for a quarterback.

The Rams ultimately went with Cal QB Jared Goff over North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz, but it appears they may end up getting both of them.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced they’d signed Wentz after starting QB Matthew Stafford — for whom the team traded Goff — suffered an injured hand and his backup, Brett Rypien, underperformed against the Green Bay Packers.

In the years since the 2016 draft, the Rams have been proven right. Wentz has had limited success, but he’s also floundered in Indianapolis and Washington, D.C., in recent years. He had not been signed by a team this season before being picked up by the Rams.

The Rams, meanwhile, went to a Super Bowl with Goff, then won a championship after trading him for Stafford. Goff, who was sent to Detroit, has also thrived.

But now they must turn to the man they once spurned, a move that led to much mockery on X, formerly Twitter.

NFL-focused account The 33rd Team compared the Wentz signing to the “Avengers” movies, and not in a good way.

Captioning a video of a classic line by Thanos, the account compared Wentz to the supervillain and his new Rams teammates as the superheroes.

“You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

But some fans, like X user @Carl_noWinslow, seemed resigned to the team’s current situation.

“Y’all watched Rypien set Rams football back 80 years last Sunday in Green Bay and got the nerve to be mad about them signing Carson Wentz. Make it make sense,” he wrote.