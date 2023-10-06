Good news, Rams fans. Cooper Kupp is back.

The star wide receiver is set to play this week against the Eagles after sitting out the first four games on the injured reserve list, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“WR Cooper Kupp is expected to play against the Eagles barring any setbacks, per sources,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Rams are being cautious, keeping him on a count at practice. I’m told he’s felt good enough to extend for the football, even making a one-handed grab.”

Kupp suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason.

The Rams have been 2-2 in his absence, and while rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has performed admirably, the team has been missing the MVP of Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams kick off against the undefeated Eagles at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.