Los Angeles Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games by the National Football League for violating the NFL Policy on Substance Abuse, according to a news release from the team.

Hopkins is a third-year pro with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Purdue.

He’s eligible to return to the team’s active roster on Oct. 10, following the team’s week five matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The team, nor the NFL specified what Hopkins did to violate the league’s policy on substance abuse.

Hopkins has appeared in 12 career regular season games with the team and three postseason games, including Super Bowl LVI. He caught four passes for 47 yards in the team’s first Super Bowl victory since 2000 when the team was still located in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-1 on the season.