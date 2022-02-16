Rams’ Van Jefferson, wife Samaria welcome son after she goes into labor during Super Bowl

Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had a wild Sunday night.

Not only did he capture his first Super Bowl, but his wife, Samaria Jefferson, gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son.

Samaria Jefferson actually went into labor during the Big Game in Inglewood, though Van Jefferson didn’t know his wife had left for the hospital until after the game.

Video captured by “Inside the NFL” shows the moment the wide receiver found out Samaria had left the game and was in labor.

It was just moments after the Rams clinched the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and in the midst of the confetti and the celebrations, a Rams staffer told Jefferson that Samaria had left the stadium to go to the hospital.

Jefferson didn’t hesitate, grabbing his loved ones and booking it to the hospital.

“Mommy’s gonna have a baby. We’ve got to go,” Jefferson said.

The couple knew they were taking a risk that their son would be born during the Super Bowl, they told The Athletic.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” Samaria Jefferson said.

However, it all appears to have worked out.

The Jeffersons appeared on “The Today Show” Wednesday morning, where they confirmed that Van made it to the hospital before the birth of their newborn son.

The couple said they’re considering two names: Wynn and Miles.

“We’re going home with two wins,” Samaria said.