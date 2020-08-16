Ranch 2 Fire flares up north of Azusa in Angeles National Forest

The Ranch 2 Fire is flaring up after burning at least 1,400 acres north of Azusa in the Angeles National Forest, officials said Saturday.

The Ranch 2 Fire remained 3% contained by Saturday morning as firefighters worked to improve containment of the fire along its northern perimeter, trying to keep the blaze from spreading further into the forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials said there was “minimal activity” the night before, and firefighters had managed to improve containment along the wildfire’s southern edge, near the Mountain Cove community.

Triple-digit temperatures and low humidity is forecasted through Wednesday, conditions that will make the blaze more difficult to contain and potentially serve to spread it, fire officials said.

Azusa police have said Osmin Palencia, 36, is wanted in connection with the blaze. Authorities said he was known to live near where it sparked.

While police announced the search for Palencia Friday, fire officials had downgraded the Ranch 2 Fire to 1,500 acres from 2,500 acres — citing improvements in visibility.

However, on Saturday, another update from federal forest officials said the fire was 1,400 acres.

Amid flash flood warnings in northeast Los Angeles County, the wildfire saw flare-ups in a canyon near State Route 39, according to local transportation officials.

Ranch2Fire: Flare-up inside canyon in front of information center on SR-39 this afternoon. Heat Index at 107. Flash flood warnings to the northeast. Thunder in clouds above 8000 feet. Photos below. #Ranch2fire pic.twitter.com/klngOqTRIT — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 15, 2020

Check back for updates to this developing story.