Ranch 2 Fire moves away from homes after threatening Azusa neighborhood; evacuations lifted

A brush fire that has scorched thousands of acres in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa is moving away from homes Friday morning, prompting officials to lift mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood that was previously threatened by the flames.

The so-called Ranch 2 Fire had burned about 3,000 acres and was 0% contained as of Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Video late Thursday night showed the fire burning dangerously close to homes near Highwood Court and Mount Laurel Way, which had been placed under a mandatory evacuation order earlier in the day.

About 300 homes were threatened at the time.

Firefighters successfully kept the flames away from homes and say the blaze is moving north Friday morning toward an area previously burned in last month’s Dam Fire.

Related Content Ranch 2 Fire spreads to 3,000 acres after sparking near homes in Azusa, forcing evacuations Video

All evacuation orders were lifted as of 11 p.m., according to a tweet from the Azusa Police Department.

Effective 11pm, evacuations have been lifted & Mountain Cove residents will be allowed to return to their homes. Emergency vehicles will be on-site for the next 72 hours to monitor the fire. The fire has burned 3k acres & 0% contained. Hwy. 39 will remain closed. ⁣ — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) August 14, 2020

Highway 39 will remain closed as emergency vehicles remain in the area to monitor the fire, the Police Department stated.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. Thursday in a creek bed near the corner of San Gabriel Canyon and Ranch roads.

The U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department are working together to fight the fire.

The blaze started as firefighters were already battling the 11,000-acre Lake Fire, also burning in the Angeles National Forest.

Firefighters are also dealing with a heat wave in the region that has Azusa expecting temperatures in the triple-digits Friday and Saturday.