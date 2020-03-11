Rancho Cucamonga man arrested after groping minor at gym while her father was there, officials say

Steven Calle is seen in an undated photo released March 10, 2020, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested after he allegedly groped an underage girl at a local gym, deputies said Tuesday.

Steven Calle, 29, approached the victim as she was using a treadmill on Feb. 28 on the 9000 block of Foothill Boulevard, where the gym Chuze Fitness is located, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The girl told authorities that Calle said he left keys in her treadmill’s cupholder, then started asking her questions before he grabbed her buttocks.

The victim immediately fled from the room, but Calle followed her, detectives said.

Deputies say Calle apparently left the gym while the girl was looking for her father, who was also there working out. The father searched for his daughter’s attacker, then reported the incident to staff, who called police.

An ensuing investigation identified Calle as the suspect.

Last Friday, detectives showed up at Calle’s home and interviewed him. That encounter ended in Calle’s arrest on suspicion of sexual battery and annoying or molesting a victim under 18, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect remained in custody Tuesday on $75,000 bail, deputies said. Inmate records show he’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.