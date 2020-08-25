Rancho Cucamonga man arrested after punching pregnant girlfriend in stomach during fight over money: Police

A 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Monday after he punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face and stomach during a fight over money, police said.

Rashad Toney and and his girlfriend were arguing over financial issues at a home in the 11700 block of Malaga Drive when he pulled out a handgun and demanded she pay him back, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a news release.

The woman left the home and drove to a nearby gas station. She was standing at an ATM machine in a store when Toney walked in and struck her on the arm and stomach, police said.

She started walking back to her car where he grabbed her by the collar, dragged her, threw her against the car and began punching her in the face and stomach, according to police.

After being confronted by witnesses, Toney drove away in his vehicle and the woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Her condition was unknown.

Deputies found Toney at his home, where they also found a 9 mm handgun and ammunition, according to the department.

Toney was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and carrying a loaded handgun while not the owner, police said.

He was booked into a San Bernardino County detention center and was being held on $1 million bail, according to county inmate records.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga sheriff’s station.