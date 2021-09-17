Rancho Cucamonga man arrested for allegedly harassing, stalking county employee

Jason Michael Tagle, 41, is seen in an undated booking photo. (San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department)

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested this week after allegedly harassing and stalking a county employee, officials said.

Deputies received complaints from people alleging that Jason Michael Tagle, 41, was harassing them at or near their homes in Rancho Cucamonga, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After being arrested Tuesday, Tagle was booked into the West Valley Detention Center but has since been released from custody, pending further investigation.

Tagle has previously been arrested multiples times for exposing himself to neighbors and masturbating in public, according to the department. He has also previously been arrested for allegedly harassing and stalking an ex-girlfriend, police said.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into Tagle’s recent activities. They released a photo of him, as they believe there may be more victims.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. To remain anonymous, call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.