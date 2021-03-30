Rancho Cucamonga man arrested in connection with sexual battery of 3 girls

A 19-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching three girls, authorities announced Tuesday.

Richard Gonzalez is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on March 30, 2021.

An investigation into Richard Gonzalez began on March 24, when San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home regarding a sexual battery.

Deputies learned that the 9-year-old victim told her mom the neighbor touched her buttocks the day before while she was playing tag with other children, officials said in a news release.

During the investigation, a second mother reported that her 8-year-old daughter had also been victimized by Gonzalez.

That victim told her mother that Gonzalez asked to hide with her while playing hide-n-seek. The victim crawled under a fence and ran away when Gonzalez allegedly began touching her, officials said.

Deputies later learned that Gonzalez had allegedly assaulted a third victim.

In that case, a girl told her mother that Gonzalez had allegedly exposed himself to her several times while she sat out on her balcony in the evenings. The victim also said Gonzalez had chased her and tickled her while playing with other children in the community, officials said.

Gonzalez was eventually arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and indecent exposure. He later posted $55,000 bail, officials said.

Investigators believe Gonzalez may have victimized other children. Anyone with information possible additional crimes can call the Rancho Cucamonga sheriff’s station at 909-477-2800.