Rancho Cucamonga man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing 6 girls

A 67-year-old Rancho Cucamonga was arrested this week in connection with the sexual abuse of six girls under 14, officials said Friday.

Richard Allen Sepe is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 12, 2021.

A six-month investigation into allegations concluded with the arrest of Richard Allen Sepe on Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators discovered evidence of the continuous abuse, officials said without elaborating.

The victims were between the ages of 5 and 13.

Sepe was booked on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age 14, oral copulation with minor under 14, lewd or lascivious acts with child and digital penetration, officials said.

His is being held on $500,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release any additional details about the allegations.

Anyone with information, or who may have been victimized by Sepe, can call Detective Josette Tracy 909-387-3615.