A Rancho Cucamonga man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a vehicle, stole a wallet and used a credit card from that wallet last month, which authorities say is only one of several burglaries committed by him.

Christopher Luettgerodt, 38, burglarized a car in Chino Hills on May 1, then used the unidentified victim’s credit card to buy more than $300 in fuel at a nearby gas station, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He was found and arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

At that point, Luettgerodt was found to be in possession of stolen property from other car burglaries in Rialto and Hesperia, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Department said Luettgerodt faces charges of vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card, but jail records show he only faces the credit card charge.

He is due to appear in Rancho Superior Court on Monday.

Other alleged victims of Luettgerodt and anyone else with information are asked to call the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000.

To report information anonymously, call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.