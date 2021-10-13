Rancho Cucamonga student arrested, 2nd teen girl sought after assault and robbery in high school parking lot: Police

A 17-year-old girl was arrested and another teen girl is being sought in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred at Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies were called out to the parking lot of the high school, where there were reports of a fight involving three girls after a volleyball game, according to a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Witnessed reported that one of the girls was being assaulted by two others, who fled before deputies arrived at the scene.

The victim, whose age was not given, was physically assaulted and her jewelry had been stolen, officials said. Her injuries were only described as non-life-threatening.

Deputies investigated and identified a 17-year-old girl who is a student at Rancho Cucamonga High School as one of the suspects. They arrested the teen Wednesday morning on the high school’s campus and booked her at juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

The student’s name was not released due to her age.

Authorities have only described the other wanted teen as a 17-year-old girl, but they did not provide a description.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Rancho Cucamonga police at 909-477-2800.

Anonymous tips can be left on the We-Tip Hotline by dialing 1-800-782-7463.