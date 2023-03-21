Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly shooting a person in Rancho Cucamonga last month.

The Feb. 16 shooting left the victim, only identified as being male, hospitalized with three gunshot wounds, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim was visiting a friend near the scene of the shooting in the 10900 block of Church Street, and after the attack, the shooters, both described at 17-year-old boys from Rancho Cucamonga, disposed of the gun at a nearby park, officials said.

A “concerned citizen” found the gun on Feb. 17, and deputies said they found video footage to tie the teens to the shooting.

One teen was arrested in Ontario on Wednesday, while the other was arrested Friday in San Bernardino.

In the Friday arrest, deputies also arrested the San Bernardino homeowner on a charge of accessory to attempted murder, deputies said.

The identities of the teens has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-477-2800.

To remain anonymous, call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.