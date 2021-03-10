Rancho Mirage lands 1st 3D-printed housing community in U.S.

The head of a 3D printer applies the next layer of concrete to the walls of a house at the construction site in Beckum, Germany, on Nov. 26, 2020. (INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Rancho Mirage, the desert playground city dotted with resorts and golf courses, is about to get a jolt into the 21st century. Development group Palari just named it the site of the country’s first 3D-printed community, which is set for completion by next spring.

The Coachella Valley community will cover five acres and include 15 eco-friendly homes — all of which will be made from 3D-printed panels by Mighty Buildings, a construction technology company based in Oakland.

Each property will include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home of 1,450 square feet on a 10,000-square-foot lot with a swimming pool and deck for $595,000. A few will feature an additional 700-square-foot ADU with two bedrooms and a bathroom for $850,000.

They also offer high-tech Darwin wellness systems by New York-based Delos, with water filtration and circadian lighting. Optional upgrades include a pergola, cabana, hot tub, fire pit and outdoor shower.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.