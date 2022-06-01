Randy’s Donuts is opening a brand new location for hungry customers to enjoy in Burbank Wednesday morning.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening and early-arrivers can get a free glazed donut between 6 a.m. and noon, Randy’s posted on its Instagram page.

The new shop is located at 3007 North Hollywood Way in Burbank.

Video showed customers lining up early to be among the first to enjoy their favorite treat.

The new store will be open to walk-in customers from 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Customers wanting to visit Randy’s flagship store, complete with its iconic rooftop doughnut, can still visit that location off the 405 Freeway on the corner of La Cienega and Manchester boulevards in Inglewood.