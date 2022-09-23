A close up of the Randy’s Donuts inspired sunglasses (Goodr)

Donuts and sunglasses. Name a better duo.

Randy’s Donuts and Goodr Sunglasses, an active shades company based in Inglewood, collaborated to make a custom pair of sunglasses inspired by the iconic donut shop.

The sunglasses featured the Randy’s Donuts logo across the Circle G frames and comes with a box and stickers that feature the logos from both companies, a Goodr press release said.

To celebrate the collaboration, Randy’s Donuts released a pina colada flavored donut inspired by Goodr.

So what is a pina colada donut, you may ask? Well, it’s a donut topped with coconut shavings, fruit jelly, whipped cream, pink icing and a paper umbrella, the release said.

According to a story post from the Randy’s Donuts Instagram account, the donut is only available at the Inglewood location.

The donut shop announced the first 100 customers who purchased the donut at its Inglewood location received a free pair of sunglasses.

Customers can also purchase the glasses on the Goodr website for $25.

The glasses won’t slip off someone’s face when they sweat, won’t move when they are active and will protect the eyes from UVA rays, according to the Goodr website.

The sunglasses, designed to be worn running, exercising or biking, can be enjoyed by anyone.