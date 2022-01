The NFL playoffs come to Los Angeles on Monday, and L.A. institution Randy’s Donuts is drumming up support for the home team.

Related Content Randy’s Donuts helps us count down to The Rolling Stones Show at SoFi Stadium

Ahead of the matchup between the L.A. Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, Randy’s Donuts has created special Rams donuts to be served all Sunday and Monday at the 24-hour eatery.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 16, 2022.