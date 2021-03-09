Randy’s Donuts opens 1st O.C. location in Costa Mesa

Randy’s Donuts opened its first Orange County location in the city of Costa Mesa Tuesday morning.

The new shop, located at 2930 Harbor Blvd., opened at 6 a.m. with a doughnut giveaway.

“From now until 12 p.m. we’re giving away a Glazed Raised,” said Ashley Kelegian. The deal is also available all day to those who follow Randy’s Donuts on Instagram, she said.

Kelegian was joined at the opening by sister Nicollett Kelegian. Both are daughters of Mark Kelegian, who purchased Randy’s Donuts in 2015 to run as a family business.

Like the Inglewood and Downey locations, the new Costa Mesa Randy’s features a rooftop doughnut.

The doughnut is 25 feet in diameter, second in size only to the Inglewood location, which measures 32 feet.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a post on Randy’s Donuts Instagram account.