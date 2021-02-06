Randy’s Donuts serves up Bucs and Chiefs themed Super Bowl treats

Although this Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played without the Rams, one Los Angeles-area business is getting in the spirit of things.

In honor of each conference champ in Sunday’s Big Game, all five Randy’s Donuts locations will be offering special limited-time raised doughnuts.

People can choose a treat honoring either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each donut will cost $2.85 and will be toppled with sprinkles, icing and the colors of each team.

Orders for the Super sweets are available online, or in-person at one of Randy’s Donuts locations on Feb. 7: Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Pasadena and Downey.