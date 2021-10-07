Range Rover driver arrested in fatal North Hills hit-and-run crash; passenger remains at large

A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in North Hills earlier this week has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Thursday.

Abraham M. Espinosa Velasco was taken into custody and his bail was set at $1 million, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday when a black 2016 Range Rover was speeding on Hayvenhurst Avenue.

According to police, the driver ran a red light and crashed into a 2018 Toyota Camry heading east on Nordhoff Street. The Range Rover then crashed into a gray Honda Civic and a white Toyota Tacoma heading west on Nordhoff.

“The force of the multi-vehicle collision caused the Range Rover to continue in a northwest direction north of Nordhoff Street before coming to rest,” police said in a news release. Two men then got out of the Range Rover and ran from the scene, without stopping to help or identify themselves.

Los Angeles city firefighters responded to the crash scene and pronounced the driver of the gray Honda dead at the scene. The driver was a woman believed to be in her mid-50s and has not been identified. Her male passenger was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was the sole occupant in that vehicle. She was treated at the scene for complaint of pain.

The driver of the Tacoma was the only person in that vehicle and he was not injured.

While Velasco was arrested, the passenger in the Range Rover remains at large.

He was described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall to 6 feet tall, and weighs between between 190 and 200 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a dark track jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has information about it, is asked to call Valley Traffic Division Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provide information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the additional person involved.