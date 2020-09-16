Ransomware attack halts online learning at Newhall schools

In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, signs on a bank of computers tell visitors that the machines are not working at the public library in Wilmer, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

A different sort of virus — ransomware — has taken down the computer system at the Newhall School District, forcing a shutdown of distance learning for some 6,000 elementary school students, officials said.

The weekend attack disabled the district’s server and email, which affected all online learning virtual in the district’s 10 elementary schools.

The Los Angeles County Office of Education defines a ransomware attack “as a form of malware that often targets both human and technical weaknesses by attempting to deny an organization the availability of its most sensitive data and or system.”

“This obviously came at a difficult time for us since we’re 100% digital learning,” Newhall Supt. Jeff Pelzel said Tuesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.