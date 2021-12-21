Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests have become hard-to-find holiday items

Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott are shown for sale on Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

One highly sought-after item to prepare for safer holiday gatherings is frustratingly hard to find — at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

A surge of coronavirus cases tied to the Omicron variant ahead of Christmas weekend has prompted a crush of demand for the over-the-counter antigen tests that can be conveniently taken at home.

“Unprecedented demand” is how a representative for BinaxNow — a popular rapid antigen self-test that offers results in 15 minutes — described the rush on their test.

“We’re sending them out as fast as we can make them,” said John Koval, director of public affairs for Abbot’s Rapid Diagnostics team, which oversees BiNax. “Today, we’re back up to making well over 50 million BinaxNOW tests per month, and we’re heading to 70 million a month in January,”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.