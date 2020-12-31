Rapid COVID-19 testing site for travelers opens at LAX

Despite a stay-at-home order across much of California and a plea from health officials to refrain from traveling amid the worst surge of the coronavirus to date, many people are still flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport.

In an effort to make travel as safe as possible, LAX opened an onsite rapid COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.

Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said the airport supports the health advisories that are in place. “But we know that there are people who are traveling, and there are people who have essential travel,” he said. “We want to have this place to help those people who are traveling travel more healthy and safe.”

Fliers who pre-book an appointment at the recently built lab, located across from Terminal 6, will receive results in three to five hours. The lab, located in a shipping container, is currently processing about 250 to 300 rapid tests a day, with plans to ramp up to 1,000 tests daily.

