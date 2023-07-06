A rapidly-spreading brush fire prompted evacuation orders in the Temecula area on Thursday night.

Named the “Frogs Fire,” the blaze was first reported around 3:30 p.m. near Santa Rita and Anza Roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 4:30 p.m., the flames had spread to 20 acres and by 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 33 acres with zero percent containment. A little after 6 p.m., crews reported about 20% containment.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene and additional ground and air resources, including at least four air tankers and two helicopters, are battling the flames.

An evacuation warning was issued and later lifted around 6 p.m. for the area South of Highway 79, East of Butterfield Stage, North of Santa Rita Road, and West of Los Caballos Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Please use caution in the area as fire resources continue working to fully contain the fire,” authorities said.

No further details were released. This developing story will be updated.