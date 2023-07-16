The “Rabbit Fire” that broke out on Friday night is continuing to spread and force evacuations near Beaumont.

According to fire officials, the blaze has torched 7,600 acres and remains just 5 percent contained.

Mountainsides near the 79 Freeway were seen charred by the wildfires as early as 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The two biggest challenges firefighters face are accessing the remote area that the fire is spreading through and mitigating the effects of the large amounts of dry brush in the area, but fighting the blaze at night is proving to be a key tactic in extinguishing it.

“As the earth cools down, the wind will go in the reverse direction of where it was coming to,” said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Lucas Spelman. “In this area we’ve been having fires over and over the last few weeks because of the heat and how dry it is.”

According to fire officials, the blaze is only 5 percent contained. The flames are mostly burning in an agricultural area but have forced the evacuation of approximately 25 homes.

Although the fire broke out in a remote area and originally threatened no homes or structures, it has since exploded and now may pose a threat to 1,000 homes.

Elsewhere in Riverside County, the “Reche Fire” and the “Highland Fire” were mostly contained before they reached over 500 acres.

Cal Fire also announced that they had made progress on stopping the spread of the “Gavilan Fire”, which also broke out in Riverside County on Saturday.